Valerie Loureda (Lola Vice) sends a one-word message to "legend" Ronda Rousey

Former Bellator and current WWE star Valerie Loureda, also known as Lola Vice, recently posed with SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. She retained the title against the likes of Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez before Liv Morgan cashed in on her at Money in the Bank and won the title.

At the Extreme Rules premium live event, Rousey earned the title back from Morgan in a singles match. In the recent Survivor Series WarGames, The Baddest Woman on the Planet once again retained her title against Shotzi with the interference of Shayna Baszler.

Taking to social media, Lola Vice uploaded a photo of herself alongside Ronda Rousey as she termed the SmackDown Women's Champion as a "legend."

After gaining prominence as a Bellator fighter, Valerie Loureda signed a WWE contract in June this year. The 24-year-old recently revealed her in-ring name on Twitter.

Raquel Rodriguez sent out a warning to Ronda Rousey

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Raquel defeated Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in a Gauntlet match to earn the opportunity to face Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After the match, Raquel caught up with Megan Morant as she sent out a warning to The Baddest Women on the Planet.

Rodriguez challenged Rousey as she mentioned she would dethrone the latter to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

"I can tell that for weeks now, Shayna and Ronda have been intentionally attacking my hurt arm, intentionally hurting my friend Shotzi. But I proved to them tonight that all I need is one good arm. You know what, I plan on entering the New Year as your new SmackDown Women's Champion. So Ronda Mamacita, I'll see you on the 30th, chiquita."

It will be interesting to see if Raquel can dethrone Ronda Rousey in the near future or not.

