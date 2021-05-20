Vanessa Borne makes heartfelt post on her WWE release

Vanessa Borne was released from WWE on May 19, 2021. Quite a few other stars and personnel from NXT were released as well, including Drake Wuertz, who had a lot of heat backstage.

Vanessa Borne posted a video regarding her recent release on Twitter, talking about how she felt and addressing fans as well as WWE. Borne spoke about how she was glad to have been a part of the company for the last five years, and that she was thankful to the fans who always supported her. Vanessa Borne hit out at the haters as well.

"Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me considering all the work I've done these past 18 months," Borne said. "I want to thank the WWE for the opportunity these past five years, it's been a fun ride. I also want to give a shout out to all the people and fans who have supported me throughout my wrestling career, your kind words never went unnoticed. To all of the haters and Twitter trolls, I want to thank you guys as well. You really motivated me and lit a fire within me. Just kidding. You people f****** suck. Be nice. It shouldn't be that hard to be a decent human being to someone you don't even know."

Vanessa Borne commented on the next chapter in her life and said she had no hard feelings. She also took a humorous parting shot at WWE in her video, talking about the one thing that she was disappointed about, and that was not getting to wrestle zombies.

"I have no hard feelings and no animosity, just a lot of good energy and love," Borne added. "I feel good walking into this next chapter and I hope you are all there to witness it. Oh, one thing I am disappointed that I didn't get to do in the WWE and that's....wrestle zombies, shucks."

Readers can watch the whole video below.

Vanessa Borne was called up to the WWE main roster ahead of the pandemic

Vanessa Borne was reportedly called up to the WWE main roster in early 2020. Unfortunately for her, she would not ever make her debut on either RAW or SmackDown. She was not regularly present backstage during the pandemic, and while there were ideas about what she would do next, they never came to fruition.

While it would have been interesting to see how WWE booked her, Borne's next steps in the wrestling business might be engrossing to follow as well.