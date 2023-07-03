“Vastly under rated and under appreciated” - Fans feel WWE personality has rejuvenated himself under Triple H

Fans feel that one WWE personality has rejuvenated his career under Triple H in recent months.

Michael Cole has been a part of WWE for a very long time. He has been a commentator with the company since the early 2000s and is still going strong. He has called some of the company's most notable matches and is one of the most influential men in the promotion.

Despite being with the company for so long, fans have criticized Cole's commentary in the past for being stale. This could've been because he had Vince McMahon screaming in his headset for much of his time at the table.

However, since Triple H took over as the creative head of WWE, Michael Cole seems to have been given more freedom to express himself, and that has resulted in some improvement in his commentary.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Michael Cole deserves all the praise in the world. He is truly the best. Michael Cole deserves all the praise in the world. He is truly the best. https://t.co/AAwY5fdbHY

Fans are also starting to notice the difference in his commentary over the last few months, with many feeling that he has rejuvenated his career.

Check out some of the reactions below:

RCMorgzz @RCMorgzz @WrestleClips Vastly under rated and under appreciated. Had impossible shoes to fill with Vince ordering him to announce a different way. Seems to have had a new lease of life the last year to 18 months @WrestleClips Vastly under rated and under appreciated. Had impossible shoes to fill with Vince ordering him to announce a different way. Seems to have had a new lease of life the last year to 18 months

Hanel @HanelDuran19 @WrestleClips Triple H gives the man full autonomy to do whatever he wants on the commentary table and he turns into the absolute GOAT. Love to see it! @WrestleClips Triple H gives the man full autonomy to do whatever he wants on the commentary table and he turns into the absolute GOAT. Love to see it!

One fan feels Michael Cole is the best commentator in pro wrestling today.

donnie @doncosimano @WrestleClips I used to hate absolutely hate listening to cole. He was to scripted honestly. But these last 3 yrs I believe he’s been the best commentator in all of pro wrestling. Just my opinion @WrestleClips I used to hate absolutely hate listening to cole. He was to scripted honestly. But these last 3 yrs I believe he’s been the best commentator in all of pro wrestling. Just my opinion

Another fan stated that Cole has been on fire as of late.

Michael (lostloser) @lostloser1055 @WrestleClips I think he has be rejuvenated big time. He did get a little stale in the mid 2010s mainly because the product wasn’t as great. It’s getting better and he’s been on fire as of late. @WrestleClips I think he has be rejuvenated big time. He did get a little stale in the mid 2010s mainly because the product wasn’t as great. It’s getting better and he’s been on fire as of late.

One fan noted how Cole was passionate about what he does.

Chris @hopkinsonc @WrestleClips Love that the entire PPV he was standing and freaking out with the rest of the crowd. He sure is passionate. @WrestleClips Love that the entire PPV he was standing and freaking out with the rest of the crowd. He sure is passionate.

Triple H wants Drew McIntyre to remain in WWE for the rest of his career

Drew McIntyre shocked the world when he returned at WWE Money in the Bank and had an altercation with the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, seemingly starting a program with the Ring General.

Prior to his return, there were rumors that Drew McIntyre was unhappy with his position in the company and was looking for a release. Triple H addressed these rumors at the Money in the Bank press conference, where he stated that he wants Drew McIntyre to remain with WWE for the rest of his career.

"If Drew (McIntyre) had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H. [43:06 - 43:36]

Drew McIntyre will most likely be next in line to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

What do you make of Michael Cole's commentary? Sound off in the comments section.

