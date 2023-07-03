“Vastly under rated and under appreciated” - Fans feel WWE personality has rejuvenated himself under Triple H

Fans feel that one WWE personality has rejuvenated his career under Triple H in recent months.
Michael Cole has been a part of WWE for a very long time. He has been a commentator with the company since the early 2000s and is still going strong. He has called some of the company's most notable matches and is one of the most influential men in the promotion.
Despite being with the company for so long, fans have criticized Cole's commentary in the past for being stale. This could've been because he had Vince McMahon screaming in his headset for much of his time at the table.
However, since Triple H took over as the creative head of WWE, Michael Cole seems to have been given more freedom to express himself, and that has resulted in some improvement in his commentary.
Fans are also starting to notice the difference in his commentary over the last few months, with many feeling that he has rejuvenated his career.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan feels Michael Cole is the best commentator in pro wrestling today.
Another fan stated that Cole has been on fire as of late.
One fan noted how Cole was passionate about what he does.
Triple H wants Drew McIntyre to remain in WWE for the rest of his career
Drew McIntyre shocked the world when he returned at WWE Money in the Bank and had an altercation with the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, seemingly starting a program with the Ring General.
Prior to his return, there were rumors that Drew McIntyre was unhappy with his position in the company and was looking for a release. Triple H addressed these rumors at the Money in the Bank press conference, where he stated that he wants Drew McIntyre to remain with WWE for the rest of his career.
"If Drew (McIntyre) had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H. [43:06 - 43:36]
Drew McIntyre will most likely be next in line to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
