Veer Mahaan continues destructive rampage on WWE RAW

Mahaan is displaying dominance on RAW against local competitors.
Mahaan is displaying dominance on RAW against local competitors.
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
Modified May 10, 2022 07:57 AM IST
WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan continued to assert his dominance on the latest edition of RAW.

The Indian Superstar has been on a winning streak by destroying his opponents every week since the RAW after 'Mania. No opponent of Mahaan has been safe from his vicious assaults.

This is the roar that means ...."It's safer if you move out of my way" https://t.co/Xt0LCdH0zN

Before his match on RAW, Byron Saxton interviewed local talent and Mahaan's opponent for the night, Frank Lowman. The latter stated that he had to battle it out to take care of his wife and children.

However, he, too, fell prey to the former baseball player. Mahaan hit his opponent with a side slam before applying the infamous Camel Clutch submission move, making Lowman pass out.

That man has a family, @VeerMahaan! #WWERaw https://t.co/4yxggMWt4z

The 33-year-old superstar has left no stone unturned in making his dominant presence known on the Red brand since his debut on the April 4th edition of RAW.

WWE Superstars like Dominik and Rey Mysterio have also been on the receiving end of Mahaan's ruthlessness. It is yet to be seen who could be strong enough to stand up against Veer Mahaan.

Who do you think would stop the viciousness of Mahaan next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

