"You are an inspiration" - Veer Mahaan sends a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer after hiatus

Veer Mahaan recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to The Great Khali on his birthday.

Khali was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2021 after a decade-long active career. Responding to WWE's official Twitter handle, Mahaan praised the veteran for inspiring him throughout his successful tenure.

The Monday Night RAW star concluded his message by wishing Khali the best on behalf of the people of India:

"Happy Birthday mere bhai! You are an inspiration. You have blazed a trail for all of us. I and so many of your countrymen wish you the best Birthday and many more," wrote Mahaan.

Check out Veer Mahaan's tweet below:

In 2018, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion entered The Greatest Royal Rumble at #45 before being eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. He currently operates his own wrestling school in Punjab, Continental Wrestling Entertainment.

Vince Russo was recently critical of Veer Mahaan's return match

Veer Mahaan was absent from WWE programming for quite some time. However, he recently returned to the red brand in a squash match.

During his time on the main roster so far, Mahaan has feuded with The Mysterios but hasn't been part of any other significant storylines.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed Mahaan's squash bout and claimed that he wouldn't have booked such a contest during his time as a writer in WCW. Russo said:

"Would I have booked that on Nitro in 1999? I mean, come on, Chris. Come on. This is what Triple H is talking about when he's saying I wish it was a 2-hour show because that's the only difference. You would take matches like this out. It would be the same show, but you would take matches like this off the show. That's the only difference."

It now remains to be seen how WWE will use Mahaan going forward on the red brand, especially under Triple H's reign as the head of creative.

