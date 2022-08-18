"Take matches like this off the show"- Vince Russo slams undefeated star's match on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Veer Mahaan's match on Monday Night RAW.

The Indian-origin star has been undefeated since getting repackaged. However, Veer hasn't been a part of any long-term storyline other than a short feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, he squashed enhancement talent on the red brand this week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'UnSKripted,' Vince Russo stated that he wouldn't have booked the said match during his time as a WCW writer.

"Would I have booked that on Nitro in 1999? I mean, come on, Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host]. Come on." [48:12 - 48:19]

Russo added that the aforementioned bout could easily be taken off the show if RAW's duration was two hours.

"This is what Triple H is talking about when he's saying I wish it was a 2-hour show because that's the only difference. You would take matches like this out. It would be the same show, but you would take matches like this off the show. That's the only difference." [49:25 - 49:42]

Vince Russo would like to see Veer Mahaan feud with Jinder Mahal in WWE

Veer Mahaan kickstarted his WWE career as Jinder Mahal's sidekick in 2021. Veer, along with Shanky, used to provide backup to the former WWE Champion and even competed alongside Mahal in six-man tag matches.

However, the former Indus Sher member was separated from the group during the 2021 drafts.

Vince Russo suggested a few months back that The Lion should feud with his Mahal down the line. The former WWE writer also mentioned how he would book the rivalry:

“You can get a babyface and a heel out of this,” Russo said. “If you go back to the roots of the story, what’s their relationship? Are they relatives? Are they brothers? Did one guy date the other guy’s girlfriend? Did they all come over to this country together? You could tell whatever story you want, but that’s what I would love to see.” [4:22-4:44]

Jinder Mahal and Shanky are still together on the blue brand. The duo have been competing as a tag team and were recently defeated by The Viking Raiders.

