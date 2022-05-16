Vince Russo thinks Veer Mahaan should feud with former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should revisit Veer Mahaan’s storyline with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Mahaan and Shanky debuted on WWE’s main roster as Mahal’s allies in May 2021. Five months later, Mahaan was drafted to RAW as a singles competitor in the WWE Draft. As a result, he was no longer associated with Mahal and Shanky, who both moved to SmackDown.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone how he would book a story between the three men.

“You can get a babyface and a heel out of this,” Russo said. “If you go back to the roots of the story, what’s their relationship? Are they relatives? Are they brothers? Did one guy date the other guy’s girlfriend? Did they all come over to this country together? You could tell whatever story you want, but that’s what I would love to see.” [4:22-4:44]

How Vince Russo would explain Veer Mahaan’s separation from Jinder Mahal

Since WrestleMania 38, Veer Mahaan has quickly defeated opponents in five consecutive weeks on RAW. His most high-profile victory so far came on the April 11 episode against Dominik Mysterio.

In the late 1990s, Russo focused heavily on storytelling during his time as a WWE writer. Discussing Mahaan’s sudden break-up from Mahal, he added that the former allies have some unfinished business.

“Was Veer subservient to Jinder all these years and he had enough so he broke out on his own but never smartened them up?” Russo continued. “There’s so much you could tell that could make a babyface and a heel. That’s what I would really love to see because I’ve always been a big fan of Jinder. When they put the belt [WWE title] on him, he did nothing wrong.” [4:44-5:09]

While Mahaan continues to feature prominently on RAW, Mahal and Shanky recently lost Intercontinental Championship matches against Ricochet on SmackDown. Realistically, Mahaan and Mahal are unlikely to cross paths again until at least the 2022 WWE Draft, which is expected to take place in October.

