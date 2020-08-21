Velveteen Dream deletes entire Twitter history amidst controversy

WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has found himself surrounded in controversies ever since he was named in the #SpeakingOut movement. He recently made his return to WWE, and that news has not done well with a lot of fans. There were also backstage reports about several questions being raised upon Velveteen Dream's return on WWE NXT last week.

It's also no secret that he has received a lot of backlash from the WWE fans, including a petition being signed to fire Velveteen Dream from the promotion. A it turns out, he has deleted his entire Twitter history, and his social media account is just a blank page as of now.

Velveteen Dream is being subjected to a lot of criticism on social media, and his Twitter profile going blank is bound to spark more debates. As of this writing, he is scheduled to participate in a 5-man Ladder Match that will crown the new North American Champion at Takeover: XXX.

Triple H reveals WWE's stance on Velveteen Dream

During a recent call with the media, Triple H was asked about WWE allowing Velveteen Dream to return to the TV. In his response, Triple H revealed that WWE have not found anything in Velveteen Dream's case while also addressing the car accident in which he was involved.

Here's what Triple H had to say about Velveteen Dream,

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there. Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

It is safe to say that Velveteen Dream's return to WWE has not been received well by the fans and critics of the product. However, the promotion has evidently refused to take any action without a piece of concrete evidence.