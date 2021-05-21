Velveteen Dream released from WWE

Add another WWE NXT name to this week's releases as the company has released Velveteen Dream.

As first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Velveteen Dream has been released and is no longer part of the company.

Fresh off the reports from Dave Meltzer that Velveteen Dream had been spotted backstage at WWE RAW last week, his appearance at the show unknowingly could have sealed his fate with WWE.

Velveteen Dream hasn't appeared for WWE in 2021

Velveteen Dream's last appearance on WWE television was on December 23, 2020, where he lost to Adam Cole in the main event of WWE NXT.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there was a "growing concern" among those in the company that Velveteen Dream was being set up to help coach classes in the future, but that is obviously not the case.

Sapp reports that Canyon Ceman sent out an email to those in WWE about Velveteen Dream's release at roughly 4:45 PM EST. News of his release hit the internet mere minutes later.

Like most WWE NXT releases, Velveteen Dream has a 30-day non-compete contract, but it's unlikely that any national company would give him a look any time soon due to the controversy surrounding him.

Velveteen Dream is a former WWE NXT North American Champion. Years ago, it was believed that Dream would be a future main event star in the company for years to come.

The accusations that occurred last summer during the #SpeakingOut movement derailed Dreams' momentum, and it was something he was never able to get back.

WWE claims an investigation was done and no evidence was found to confirm such accusations. The pressure the WWE Universe pushed on the company every time Dream was on WWE television most likely had a hand in today's release.

