Velveteen Dream is wrong about Tom Selleck picture drugs story, ex-WWE star says (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently corrected Velveteen Dream about a comment he made on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast.

Dream told Van Vliet that EC3 invited people back to his place after a night out several years ago. The 28-year-old said his former NXT opponent brought out a black-and-white picture of actor Tom Selleck. According to Dream, EC3 then placed drugs on the picture before saying, "Let's party, boys!"

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 clarified that he owns a picture of another legendary actor, Burt Reynolds, not Selleck. He also revealed that the picture used that night was of actress and singer Lindsay Lohan:

"That picture is not Tom Selleck," EC3 said. "It's Burt Reynolds! Here's how inaccurate it already is right off the start. Inviting people back? Everyone was at my place prior to going to the bars. That's a negated fact of the story. Everybody liked to hang out at my place because I'm cool and fun and everyone loves me. Second fact, it was neither Tom Selleck nor was it Burt Reynolds. It was a picture of Lindsay Lohan, and we called it Lindsay Blowhan." [8:53 – 9:24]

EC3 went on to clarify that while drugs were used at his place, he did not supply any of the substances:

"Lindsay Lohan is a true thing. No, I didn't offer it [drugs] because those people brought it over, so whatever, who cares?" [10:22 – 10:30]

Watch the video above to hear EC3's in-depth response to several comments that Velveteen Dream made about him.

EC3 reacts to Velveteen Dream's drug use claim

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Velveteen Dream said there is "no question" that EC3 has substance abuse issues.

EC3 admitted he has taken drugs in the past, but strongly denied he has an addiction. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also referenced the fact that he had an impeccable drug-testing record during his time in WWE:

"As far as my own participation in any sort of illegal narcotic activity, it doesn't matter what I say," EC3 continued. "If I confirm it, everyone goes, 'Yeah, knew it.' If I deny it, they say, 'Urgh, you're lying.' Here's the one fact, though: I have never, ever, ever failed a WWE Wellness Policy for cocaine. He has failed twice, okay? So, whatever." [11:07 – 11:32]

Later in the episode, EC3 fired back at Velveteen Dream's claim about a phone that allegedly filmed people in the bathroom at the same house party.

What are your thoughts on EC3's response to Velveteen Dream? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.