Former WWE star denies he has a drug problem (Exclusive)

Former WWE NXT talent Velveteen Dream recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast to address several allegations people have made against him. The 28-year-old said during the interview that EC3 has a drug issue, but the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion claims his former co-worker's accusation is "nonsense."

EC3 previously accused Dream of recording people going to the bathroom at a house party several years ago. Speaking to Van Vliet, Dream said his phone was face-down in the bathroom and not recording anyone. He also alleged that drugs are a part of EC3's life "that he has a problem controlling."

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 reiterated to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo that Dream tried to film people urinating. The former WWE star also denied that he has a drug problem:

"He's trying to claim me as being a drug addict who's out of control and it's nonsense, it's absurd, and it doesn't even need a response short of I'm not a drug addict," EC3 said. "I do not do drugs that are illegal. Have I ever partaken in anything that may or may not have been legal? Yes, who hasn't? It's entertainment, it's sport. Your entire foundation of film, TV, and wrestling was built on illegal substances." [14:07 – 14:42]

EC3 added that he never failed a drug test in WWE. He also explained that while he has taken substances in the past, he does not have a drug issue:

"Having said that, it's no excuse," EC3 continued. "I never said I never [took drugs] (…) If I were to have to regale you with tales of my livelihood and things of that nature, I do not have a substance abuse issue. I do not take illegal drugs." [14:42 – 15:09]

Watch the video above to hear Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3, and Vince Russo break down Velveteen Dream's claims.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo responds to EC3's comments

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo played a key role in writing WWE storylines at a time when RAW regularly drew its highest ratings. He also went on to write television for other wrestling promotions, including TNA and WCW.

With more than three decades of experience in wrestling, Russo has heard lots of stories about drug use in the industry:

"All due respect to Velveteen Dream, and I don't know what he has done or hasn't done, but I've been around thousands of wrestlers. Cocaine is nothing new to freaking wrestlers, bro. I don't wanna say it's part of the business, but I know plenty, plenty, plenty, plenty of guys that did it, tried it, partied with it, recreational, whatever the frig you wanna call it." [15:27 – 16:02]

EC3 and Velveteen Dream feuded on WWE television during their time in NXT. The latter won their most notable match against each other at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in 2018.

