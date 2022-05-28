×
Vengeful WWE star savagely locks Shotzi backstage on SmackDown

Shotzi did not have a good night this week
Shruti Sadbhav
Modified May 28, 2022 09:00 AM IST
News

WWE star Shotzi was locked backstage in the locker room by Aliyah on SmackDown earlier tonight.

This week, Raquel Rodriguez received a championship contender's match due to her impressive performance against Ronda Rousey in their previous encounter. This irked Shotzi, who believed that she should have received the opportunity.

She tried to get other superstars in the locker room to back up her frustration, but they all eventually walked out. Shotzi thought she could follow them, but Aliyah had other plans. She got her revenge by locking Shotzi inside the room, destroying her plans to interfere in Rodriguez's match.

Got her!#SmackDown @WWE_Aliyah @ShotziWWE https://t.co/yoyE1KAYfL

Two weeks ago, Shotzi did the same to Aliyah. The latter seemingly wanted to step up and answer Rousey's open challenge, but Shotzi locked her inside the changing room. WWE hinted at a match during their backstage segment with Adam Pearce, but Shotzi faced Rodriguez in a match last week.

The two stars are eventually expected to compete in a singles match. However, recent events have also indicated towards a full-blown rivalry on SmackDown.

.@RondaRousey & @RaquelWWE take down @NatbyNature & @QoSBaszler on #SmackDown! https://t.co/7BbnqMvPP2

In the ring, Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey's match ended in no contest due to Natalya and Shayna Baszler's interference. Following that, Rodriguez teamed up with Rousey to take on Natalya and Baszler in a tag team match.

Rodriguez delivered another impressive performance to seal the victory for her team in tonight's opening match.

