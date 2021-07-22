Planned venue for WWE Survivor Series revealed - Reports

Survivor Series is one of WWE's biggest events of the year. It is the fourth and last Big 4 pay-per-view of the year, taking place in November. Survivor Series has previously been hosted by arenas and venues which cater to a large crowd set to pack the entire house.

However, last year's Survivor Series was an anomaly and took place in the Thunderdome with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19. Now that fans have finally returned, WWE plans to have a big show this winter.

According to Andrew Zarian, this year's Survior Series will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as per current plans. Moments ago, Zarian broke the news via Twitter:

"Tentative plans for Survivor Series location is Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY." - Zarian reported

Barclays Center has been home to many major WWE shows in the past

Barclays Center

Barclays Center has hosted countless WWE shows in the past, often being filled to the brim with wrestling fans from end to end. The venue can hold around 16,000 people for a wrestling event.

One of the many notable WWE events that took place at Barclays Center is SummerSlam 2018. The attendance for the show was 16,169 and the crowd was very warm for the stacked card.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship main evented the show. The card also saw Ronda Rousey win her first WWE Women's Championship after defeating Alexa Bliss.

Given the atmosphere and the energy exuded by the Barclays Center, WWE might be building a special card for Survivor Series, with a massive name possibly returning this November.

What do you think of Barclays Center hosting Survivor Series this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham