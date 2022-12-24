"Very close family friend of ours" - Bloodline's Solo Sikoa wants dream match against 48-year-old WWE legend

Solo Sikoa has impressed the WWE Universe ever since being introduced as the silent enforcer of The Bloodline. The former NXT star recently sat down for an interview with the New York Post and revealed his desire to face Rey Mysterio.

The Samoan superstar hasn't even been a professional wrestler for a long time, but he already looks like he belongs at the top level. WWE signed Solo Sikoa in 2021, and after a brief run in NXT, the star was fast-tracked to the main roster with a debut at Clast at the Castle.

Solo has been a great addition to Roman Reigns' group ever since, as he accompanies the dominant faction on WWE's weekly shows and has proven to be the deciding factor on more than one occasion. Sikoa still has a long way to go in his career, but he already has a massive name on his wishlist of opponents.

Rey Mysterio is one of the most respected superstars on the roster, and it isn't surprising that Solo Sikoa would love to battle it out with the legendary luchador. Sikoa also reminded fans about Mysterio's past equation with his uncle Umaga and was looking forward to securing the dream match soon. Here's what he had to say about potentially facing Rey Mysterio in WWE:

"I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool. He is a very, very close family friend of ours, especially to my uncle Umaga. I think it would be cool. Rey Mysterio is one of those guys I'd like to get in the ring with. He's a GOAT, man."

Where is WWE veteran Rey Mysterio?

While Rey Mysterio has continued working live events for WWE, the Master of the 619 has not had a televised match since the October 28th episode of SmackDown. On the show, he faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio was part of Kurt Angle's birthday celebrations after a recent SmackDown episode, but WWE is yet to get him back on TV since he was attacked by his son Dominik.

In case you missed it, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crashed Rey's Thanksgiving party last month and laid out the veteran at his house. The massive angle was booked to write off Rey Mysterio from TV for some time as he continues to avoid a kayfabe confrontation with his son.

The apparent endgame is to have Rey and Dominik finally have their singles match, and WrestleMania 39 seems like the perfect platform to have the highly-anticipated showdown.

As things stand, the company is seemingly playing the waiting game and might only bring Rey Mysterio back at the right moment.

Are you looking forward to seeing the father-son clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

