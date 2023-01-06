"Very, very strong ego" - Wrestling personality shares potential reason why Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about why Vince McMahon could be plotting to return to WWE.

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. McMahon had set plans for a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE Chairman informed top brass in the company that through his majority voting rights, he was electing himself and two former executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board.

In an exclusive interview, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter felt that McMahon's return had more to do with the financial aspects since WWE will be renegotiating their media rights deal for both RAW and SmackDown.

He stated that at this point, Vince wouldn't really bother with the product and would just look to work on a potential sale of the company.

"I think what he wants to do is this is his baby, he needs to get back in there to work the sale that has been talked about for ages. What will it do to the product? I don't think it will do really much of anything. I don't think that's his focus or interest. This is all financial. Two words - ego-driven. A very, very strong ego. Again, you can't knock him down. He will find a way somehow to make this work for him." [From 5:10 - 5:50]

Vince McMahon stepped back from his role in July 2022

On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon's retirement sent shockwaves around the wrestling world.

The 77-year-old was named in a sexual misconduct case along with former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. McMahon decided to step away from his role as Chairman and CEO and announced that he would be retiring from the company.

However, a few weeks ago, reports emerged that Vince felt like he had received bad advice that caused him to relinquish his roles and responsibilities.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Vince McMahon has told the WWE board that unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman from the outset of a strategic review, he won’t support or approve any media-rights deal or company sale.



- WSJ Vince McMahon has told the WWE board that unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman from the outset of a strategic review, he won’t support or approve any media-rights deal or company sale. - WSJ https://t.co/I4GL73YVuZ

If Vince McMahon does return to WWE, it will be interesting to see how it impacts employees and shareholders alike.

