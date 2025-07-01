Veteran bashes WWE's booking of Gunther; compares him to former Intercontinental Champion (Exclusive)

Gunther is one of the most intimidating and fearsome stars on the WWE roster. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has not been impressed with the Ring General's booking, noting that he's been treated like Drew McIntyre.

The Austrian star had one of the greatest Intercontinental Championship runs of all time shortly after making his main roster debut. However, he has not been booked as strongly since dropping the title, and even tapped out to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the World Heavyweight Champion has reached the "bulletproof" category, where he easily bounces back from losses. The former WWE writer also compared Gunther to Drew McIntyre.

"Gunther is in that bulletproof category. Guys can beat him to death. Have Sami beat him, have Yeet beat him, and then just give him the microphone. That’s Drew McIntyre’s role. Like literally, Drew McIntyre and Gunther have the same exact role." [37:43 - 38:02]

Russo also bashed WWE's booking of the two powerhouses, noting that the company does not protect them much:

"Here’s the crazy part, bro. Look at these two guys. Any casual fan, you could have never watched the show, you’re gonna put these two guys and you gonna have Sami Zayn. And you’re gonna ask the question, ‘Okay which one of these guys don’t belong?’ But yet, he’s the guy they are protecting and these two guys that have money written all over them, nothing." [39:26 onwards]

The Ring General will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event next week, where he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg. Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, has been away from WWE programming over the last few weeks.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

