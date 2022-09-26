Veteran blasts Triple H for bringing over stars "who aren't ready" to the WWE main roster (Exclusive)

While Triple H has earned plaudits from a section of the online fanbase for his work as WWE's creative head, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently highlighted how The Game's approach wasn't actually getting the company any new fans.

The former WWE head writer recently broke down the positives and negatives of the Triple H regime and appreciated the new boss's efforts toward changing the WWE product. However, Vince Russo felt that the booking decisions under Triple H still lacked substance and were targeted to please the "marks."

Triple H has promoted many NXT stars to the main roster, but Russo believes they are not yet prepared for the big leagues.

Russo also didn't like the lengthy wrestling matches and the absence of in-ring psychology, as he explained below in the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"At this point, there is nothing for me to come back to it. He is catering to the marks with long wrestling matches, with bringing all NXT talent over to the main stage that aren't ready," opined Russo. "Lack of ring psychology in these matches, lack of storylines, lack of cliffhangers, etc., etc, etc." [From 4:50 to 5:18]

Vince Russo says Triple H's isn't doing enough to draw the attention of casual WWE fans

As we had revealed earlier, Vince Russo gave Triple H a 'C-' grade following the Cerebral Assassin completing three months at the helm of WWE. Russo said that Triple H was making a mistake by focusing on his NXT blueprint as it might not be able to retain casual wrestling fans on RAW and SmackDown.

Triple H has undoubtedly moved away from Vince McMahon's brand of professional wrestling, but Russo didn't think it would keep fans invested for an extended period.

Russo said that Triple H was pandering to the fans WWE already has instead of seeking out a broader audience.

"Where he continues to fail and draw that C- is what you and I talk about all the time. He is catering to people that already watch the show," continued Vince. "So if I am a casual wrestling fan and I'm giving this thing a chance because if it's good and it's different, I may come back to it, okay? So, in my opinion, he is failing greatly by catering to an audience he already has, which I have been saying for over the last decade." [From 5:19 to 5:40]

