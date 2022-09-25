"I'm really feeling C-" - Veteran grades Triple H following 'probation period' as WWE boss (Exclusive)

It's been three months since Triple H took over as WWE's creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement, and Vince Russo feels The Game's work thus far deserves a 'C-' grade.

Triple H has made a multitude of changes as he has been tasked with various responsibilities in Vince McMahon's absence. While he has the support of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, Hunter essentially runs WWE now as its Chief Content Officer and seemingly has the final say on every major decision.

Several released stars have returned under his regime, while many existing storylines have also been nixed in favor of exciting new angles. Russo admitted that Triple H coming to power had positively influenced WWE's product, but the former writer felt there were still many problems that needed to be fixed.

Here's what he had to say on the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"Okay, so you want me to grade Triple H after the probation period? I'm going to be nice, bro; I'm going to be nice. And I am going to say C, but I'm really feeling C-. Let's evaluate this. Here is the big difference," said Russo. [3:00 - 3:24]

Vince Russo noted that Vince McMahon's retirement was a blessing in disguise for WWE and added that the former CEO didn't care about programming quality. Russo also clarified that he didn't blame McMahon for losing track of his massive WWE empire as the 77-year-old veteran had done it all in the wrestling business.

Russo continued:

"Here is the big positive. Vince McMahon didn't care anymore at all. He didn't care, and I don't blame him that he didn't care. He is 77, whatever it was, he is old, he is tired. He has done it all; he has nothing else to prove. He was at the point of not caring, okay?" [3:25 - 3:51]

"You can tell that he cares by the effort" - Vince Russo believes Triple H genuinely wants to improve WWE

It's pretty evident that Triple H has seemingly been groomed to succeed Vince McMahon over the past decade. The Cerebral Assassin even earned his chops by making NXT a top brand, and he is applying the same principles on the main roster.

Vince Russo stated that Triple H must have always been prepared to replace Vince McMahon, and his recent efforts have proven that he is capable enough for the job.

"Triple H cares. This is new," Russo opined. "This is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is something he's been maybe waiting for; maybe he always thought when Vince passed away, he and Stephanie [would take over]. Whatever the situation is, the big difference is Triple H cares, and you can tell that he cares by the effort he is putting into the show. I think I've made that clear over the first three months, okay?" [3:52 - 4:24]

Hunter is expected to carry on with his wave of momentum heading into WWE's next major events like Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel 2022.

What grade would you give Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below.

