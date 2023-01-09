Veteran claims Charlotte Flair's return to WWE SmackDown was unique; says "You don't see that a lot these days"

Disco Inferno claimed that Charlotte Flair's return to SmackDown was unique.

Charlotte Flair shocked the world when she returned to the blue brand on the last show of the year. Flair immediately challenged and defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship, winning her 14th world title in the process.

Charlotte's return was rumored for several months but WWE kept postponing. Therefore, no one saw it coming when she finally returned. WWE also did a good job of keeping the surprise under wraps.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno highlighted the unique nature of Charlotte's return by saying that fans don't get to see a lot of surprise returns these days.

"I was like, well, yeah, that's good, because I would not have been spoiled from a good moment on TV that I was completely surprised at, which is like, what I like as a fan. I don't want the weekly spoilers. I want long term. (...) It is kind of fascinating that they kept it under wraps, that spot, because nobody reported that. Nobody saw that coming. That was very interesting to me that in this day and age, with all the dirt sheet guys and all the wrestlers that have the dirt sheet guys on speed dial, like, to spoil stuff. I was surprised that happened to complete surprise. You don't see that a lot these days." [5:00 - 5:47]

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin next week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Charlotte Flair opened up about her relationship with the WWE Universe

Despite being insanely talented in the ring, Charlotte always struggled to get the fans on her side. Even when playing a babyface, Charlotte Flair would get booed massively. WWE tried to repackage her several times but failed on each occasion.

However, when Charlotte returned this time, the fans were elated to see The Queen. Many fans even chanted "Thank You Charlotte!" The SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her relationship with the fans on SmackDown LowDown.

"I might have shocked everyone last week, but tonight everyone shocked me. Did you hear the 'Thank you, Charlotte' chants? That's gonna take some time to get used to. Just hearing that makes me not feel that I have to be so defensive. For the last couple of years, I just felt like I always had to wear my armor every time I was in the ring. The reception, I don't know, makes me feel good, makes me wanna just smile while I'm out there. Be a little less evil Queen." [From 2:05 - 2:41]

Given the type of reception she has received from the fans, it seems most likely that Charlotte Flair will remain champion for quite some time.

Who do you think will dethrone Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes