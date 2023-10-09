Veteran claims Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had a "plan" after Shane McMahon had a falling out with WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon seemingly having plans to takeover WWE before the Endeavor deal came through.

The global wrestling juggernaut was a family-run business for years before Vince McMahon decided to let go of the reigns earlier this year. Though there had been rumors of a sale for the last couple of years, things finally fell into place with Endeavor in a multi-billion dollar deal, with WWE merging with UFC.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW writer spoke about how Stephanie McMahon and Triple H became two of the most powerful people in WWE last year once Vince stepped down. However, Russo added that things went for a toss for them once Endeavor acquired the promotion.

"I think what it really affects, let's just be honest, him and Stephanie had a plan. There was no doubt about it. Shane, for whatever reason, had a falling out. So now Shane's out of the picture. Vince was getting older. It was at a point when Stephanie and Triple H had all the power. This has totally flipped it upside down," said Russo. [5:58 - 6:28]

Brandi Rhodes wants to team up with Cody Rhodes and face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in WWE

Though Brandi Rhodes is retired, she recently revealed which prospective match could lure her to pull up her wrestling boots again.

Brandi said she wouldn't hesitate to pull up her wrestling boots again if she got to team up with her husband, Cody Rhodes, to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

"Stephanie and Triple H. 100%. I would come out of retirement for them in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old and you'll would have to sit through that and just let it happen and I know it would be great but just let it happen if it does," said Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes last stepped inside the squared circle in January 2022 for AEW, and there haven't been any hints of her return anytime soon.

Do you see Stephanie McMahon returning to WWE anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

