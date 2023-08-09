Veteran clears the air about Triple H's allegedly "disrespectful" comments after SummerSlam 2023 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently opened up about Triple H's sarcastically answering one of his questions after SummerSlam 2023, which many perceived as disrespectful.

Since coming to power last year, The Game has made a habit of sitting down with the media after every premium live event. The 54-year-old patiently answers the questions posed to him about the developments at each show.

Even after SummerSlam 2023, WWE's Chief Content Officer had a conference where he answered ample questions. One media personnel who posed a question was Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter, who asked about Austin Theory appearing in the Battle Royal instead of defending his US Title.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Apter made it clear that Triple H's answer wasn't disrespectful but a merely sarcastic one.

"A lot of people were defending me, thinking Triple H disrespected me at the SummerSlam post-conference. I asked a question to him and said, 'Why the heck is the United States Champion in a Battle Royal?' He sarcastically, jokingly, because of the relationship I have with him, and he said, 'Well, to win the Battle Royal. To throw people over the top rope, and it got a good laugh. And then he explained how he couldn't put all the talent on the show because it was too long," said Bill Apter.

The veteran journalist also mentioned that he personally doesn't like the fact that the US Champion was relegated to competing in the Battle Royal.

"But my feeling was one of the main champions in the company shouldn't be in the Battle Royal. A lot of people thought he was too sarcastic and disrespected me. I want to set the record straight. He was not disrespecting me one bit," added Bill Apter. [11:44 - 12:46]

Vince Russo criticizes Triple H for appearing in post-show conferences

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo blasted Triple H for holding post-show conferences. The former WWE manager mentioned that it made little sense to have any media interaction as wrestling wasn't a sport per se.

Russo added that while Tony Khan did it because he was a "mark," he was perplexed why the likes of Hunter and Paul Heyman were engaging in the same.

"It’s ridiculous. It’s the most ridiculous thing, it’s a fake sport. Triple H wants to talk about attendance, he wants to talk about, oh bro, we want to talk about all those shoot things, but now when we get to the show, it’s gotta be all kayfabe, and we gotta congratulate everybody on their victories. Come on, it’s freaking ridiculous. I totally get Tony Khan doing it because Tony Khan is a mark, and Tony Khan wants to be loved by the marks. I understand that, seeing Triple H sit up there, seeing [Paul] Heyman sit up there. Are you serious?" Vince Russo.

Many others, like LA Knight, Damage CTRL, and Cody Rhodes, also interacted with the media at the SummerSlam press conference.

