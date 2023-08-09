"It’s freaking ridiculous" - WWE veteran blasts Triple H for following in Tony Khan's footsteps (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and AEW President Tony Khan are constantly battling to outperform each other in the pro wrestling industry. Khan always holds a press conference after all AEW and ROH pay-per-views. Meanwhile, The Game has started doing the same, and Vince Russo blasted the former for seemingly following in Khan's footsteps.

Press conferences in professional wrestling have often been a hotly-debated topic, with many people in favor of it. The detractors feel it exposes the business since the wrestlers discuss matches and storylines, sometimes speaking out of character immediately after a grueling bout.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized The Game for holding post-premium live event press conferences.

"It’s ridiculous. It’s the most ridiculous thing, it’s a fake sport. Triple H wants to talk about attendance, he wants to talk about, oh bro, we want to talk about all those shoot things, but now when we get to the show, it’s gotta be all kayfabe, and we gotta congratulate everybody on their victories. Come on, it’s freaking ridiculous. I totally get Tony Khan doing it because Tony Khan is a mark, and Tony Khan wants to be loved by the marks. I understand that, seeing Triple H sit up there, seeing [Paul] Heyman sit up there. Are you serious?" (47:54 - 48:56)

Vince Russo believes Dolph Ziggler has not received a push in WWE due to history with Triple H

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of the modern era. Despite winning the world title twice, he has never been pushed as a main eventer consistently.

Vince Russo recently opined that The Showoff had not been pushed by the creative team because of possible beef with The Game.

"Bro, very similar to Shawn Michaels in many, many ways, very similar. Why is he not one of theirs? Because I guarantee you it goes back to [his] history with Hunter, and something happened in a match in 1995; that is how it works." [29:11 - 29:30]

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE programming for a long time. His last match came on the May 29, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, when he battled JD McDonagh.

Dolph Ziggler's last title win in WWE came in March 2022 when he defeated Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship.

