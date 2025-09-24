Veteran comments on Jerry Lawler suffering another stroke, says he called the WWE legend (Exclusive) 

WWE Legend Jerry Lawler recently suffered another stroke, causing much worry in the pro-wrestling community. Wrestling veteran and journalist Bill Apter was asked about his knowledge regarding the incident, to which he had a short answer.

Ad

Jerry Lawler is considered to be one of the most iconic names in WWE's history, having been a part of some of the most entertaining storylines in the Promotion. His third stroke apparently left him with problems with his vision and memory, regarding which he made a comment about how he had trouble recognising his own house.

Speaking about it on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

Ad

Trending

"His first stroke was on the left side, this was on the right side. He was in his home in Florida. I don't know anything about him not been taking his medication. That's the first time I have really heard about it. Um, he cancelled all his convention bookings, etc. And I have tried to talk with him but I have been adviced by family members just kind of wait a week before I call him again."

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

You can check out the full comments here:

Ad

What exactly did WWE legend Jerry Lawler say about his stroke?

Jerry Lawler himself commented on his health afterwards, revealing a concerning detail.

Speaking in an interview with Memphis FOX affiliate, the WWE legend stated that he had trouble recognising the people visiting him in the hospital. He said:

"I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn't even recognize them. People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me and I want to thank them for all that."

Ad

Jerry Lawler appears to be on the way to recovery now, and we at Sportskeeda wish him the best of health.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!