  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jerry Lawler
  • WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, 75-years-old, reveals major issues after recent 3rd stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, 75-years-old, reveals major issues after recent 3rd stroke

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:06 GMT
Jerry Lawler suffered his third stroke recently (Credit: WWE.com)
Jerry Lawler suffered his third stroke recently (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered his third stroke recently. The legend has suffered several issues as a result of the attack, and has revealed what happened.

Ad

Jerry Lawler was featured in an interview by Memphis FOX affiliate channel 13 today about the situation surrounding his recent stroke and how he has been recovering. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had trouble with his vision as a result of the stroke. He added that even when he returned to his house, afterward, he did not even recognize his own home.

On top of that, Lawler said that when he was lying in bed in the hospital and his family came into his room, he could not recognize them. He said that he felt good other than these issues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 75-year-old added that the stroke took place after he stopped taking his medication recently. He said that a lot of people had come to thank him and pray for his well-being, and he said that it meant a great deal to him, so he wanted to thank them for their best wishes as well as prayers.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn't even recognize them. People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me and I want to thank them for all that."
Ad
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's recent medical history has been unfortunate

In 2023, Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after he suffered a stroke. He suffered another stroke back in 2018.

These are not the only health issues that the star has suffered, with him suffering a legitimate heart attack live on RAW. Doctors said that he had been clinically dead for almost 30 minutes as a result.

Sportskeeda wishes Jerry Lawler a swift recovery from his stroke and a painless recovery.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications