WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, 75-years-old, reveals major issues after recent 3rd stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered his third stroke recently. The legend has suffered several issues as a result of the attack, and has revealed what happened.Jerry Lawler was featured in an interview by Memphis FOX affiliate channel 13 today about the situation surrounding his recent stroke and how he has been recovering. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had trouble with his vision as a result of the stroke. He added that even when he returned to his house, afterward, he did not even recognize his own home.On top of that, Lawler said that when he was lying in bed in the hospital and his family came into his room, he could not recognize them. He said that he felt good other than these issues.The 75-year-old added that the stroke took place after he stopped taking his medication recently. He said that a lot of people had come to thank him and pray for his well-being, and he said that it meant a great deal to him, so he wanted to thank them for their best wishes as well as prayers.&quot;I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and when people that I knew, like family members, came in and I didn't even recognize them. People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and to pray for me. All of that means such a great, great deal to me and I want to thank them for all that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's recent medical history has been unfortunateIn 2023, Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after he suffered a stroke. He suffered another stroke back in 2018.These are not the only health issues that the star has suffered, with him suffering a legitimate heart attack live on RAW. Doctors said that he had been clinically dead for almost 30 minutes as a result.Sportskeeda wishes Jerry Lawler a swift recovery from his stroke and a painless recovery.