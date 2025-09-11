  • home icon
  Prayers Up for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler - Reports

Prayers Up for WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 11, 2025 01:18 GMT
The star is not doing well (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is not doing well (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in need of best wishes. There has been an unfortunate update surrounding the beloved legend.

Jerry Lawler's wrestling career was legendary, with him becoming an icon in WWE. His heelish tactics at times, along with some feuds that can never be forgotten, like the one with Andy Kaufman, followed by his time as a commentator, has put him down as someone with an incredible legacy. His work as a commentator alongside Jim Ross, and later next to Michael Cole, made for some unforgettable television.

Unfortunately, the legend is in need of prayers at this time. As per a report by PWInsider, the star is suffering from health issues. Over the last 24 hours, it was announced that he had canceled several conventions, and appearances where he was supposed to be signing. He was supposed to be a the Horror Hound Weekend as well. The reason cited for his absence was "personal".

The report revealed that the star was dealing with some health issues and had canceled his appearances to focus on them instead.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has a history of health issues

Jerry Lawler has not had the best luck in the health department over the recent decades. The star, in a tragic and infamous moment, suffered a heart attack while commentating live on a WWE RAW show at the Bell Center in Montreal back on September 10, 2012.

The star has also suffered two strokes. He had one back in 2018, and again two years back in 2023.

He revealed that he was making good progress earlier this year after his last stroke. He also spoke about a knee surgery that he had a few months back, and there he had stated that he needed his left knee replaced as well.

Details about his current ailment are not known at this time.

