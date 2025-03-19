WWE legend Jerry Lawler gives health update two years after suffering a stroke (Exclusive)

Jerry Lawler has been on the road to recovery since suffering a stroke in February 2023. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend revealed how the major health issue still affects him today.

Lawler was a WWE commentator for three decades after making his name as a wrestler in Memphis in the 1970s and 1980s. The 75-year-old is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract after his announcing deal with the company expired in 2024.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler confirmed he has made good progress from the stroke. He also disclosed details about the knee surgery he underwent several months ago.

"I feel great," Lawler said. "I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal, and then my left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I'm gonna wait a while on that one." [1:52 – 2:22]

Watch the video above to hear Jerry Lawler's honest thoughts on John Cena turning heel ahead of his WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes.

How the stroke impacted Jerry Lawler's life

Although he is best known for his wrestling career, Jerry Lawler is also a talented artist. One of the Hall of Famer's paintings even reduced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to tears.

As a result of the stroke, Lawler can no longer create artwork like he used to. He has also been left with permanent damage down one side of his body.

"That's something that's here constantly every day," Lawler continued. "I've just about I don't wanna say gotten over, I haven't gotten over because the effects of the stroke, they're always there. I mean, my whole right side of my body is damaged and I can't really write too good. I can't draw worth a darn, but I can still sign an autograph, thank goodness. Yeah, I am [attending conventions], thank goodness. But, other than that, I feel fine." [2:28 – 3:18]

Lawler made a surprise appearance at ringside on the February 7, 2025, episode of SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee.

