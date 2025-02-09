75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer returned to SmackDown this week

A legendary 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer recently returned to the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The legend being referred to is Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Jerry Lawler is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 1970. Throughout his career, The King wrestled for different independent wrestling promotions, where he made a huge name by winning several titles. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 1992 and went on to feud with the likes of Bret Hart and Roddy Piper.

Although the 75-year-old has retired from in-ring competition, Lawler still makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion and is still signed under the company's Legends contract.

During this week's edition of SmackDown, Jerry Lawler once again returned to WWE TV. The legend was shown on the camera and received a huge pop from the audience.

Check out a clip of his appearance on SmackDown below:

WWE legend Jerry Lawler talked about John Cena's retirement announcement

For those unaware, John Cena announced last year that he would hang up his boots at the end of 2025. Following this announcement, Jerry Lawler talked about it with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. During the conversation, the Hall of Famer said that he believed no one should use the word 'retirement,' as it could have a completely different meaning.

Lawler also encouraged that The Cenation Leader should use a different word, before mentioning that he does not think the 16-time World Champion would retire for good.

"No, I don't think anybody should ever retire. There's too many things you can do without using the word retire. When I hear about somebody retiring, I look for them to die pretty soon, so I would never say that he's gonna retire."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen when fans will get to see Jerry "The King" Lawler once again on WWE television.

