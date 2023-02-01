Veteran comments on live crowd's expletive chants against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the live crowd's expletive chants against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

This year's edition of the marquee event ended on a shocking note as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and hit him with a steel chair when the Tribal Chief asked him to assault Kevin Owens. The shock turned to anger after The Bloodline brutally attacked Zayn.

Towards the end of the show, the Alamodome stadium was filled with "F**k you, Roman" chants as the SmackDown star's actions generated massive heat.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he "hates" it as the kids also attend the show:

"I hate that. I just hate that, bro. Because the kids are going to these events. I swear, bro. I was thinking about this today because you know, Chris [Dr. Chris Featherstone, the host], like we love sports. You never see this stuff [in sports]. A guy could hit four home runs against your team and you're not sitting there saying F you. You know what I'm saying? Like it's like, why did they do that?" [57:44 - 58:14]

Roman Reigns set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain since returning as a heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief recently surpassed 300 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down.

However, The Bloodline leader will have his task cut out at WrestleMania this year, where he will face Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has also been undefeated since returning to WWE last year with three victories over Seth Rollins.

Rhodes secured the right to main event WrestleMania after outlasting 29 other men in this year's Royal Rumble. He entered the competition at #30 after being out of action for over six months.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can usurp Roman Reigns? Sound off below, and let us know!

