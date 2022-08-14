"Roman Reigns accuses Triple H of setting up Vince McMahon" - Veteran comments on major possible WWE feud (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that a feud between Triple H and Roman Reigns revolving around Vince McMahon's ouster could make for some compelling weekly television.

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's Head of Creative and has already undone a few mistakes from the previous regime.

While the product has seemingly improved, Russo explained that WWE 'could turn the wrestling world upside down' by booking a storyline featuring the new boss and the Tribal Chief.

Russo noted that Reigns could call out Triple H for possibly sabotaging Vince McMahon's position in WWE. Here's what the former WWE writer shared about the proposed angle during the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"You want to turn the wrestling world upside down. Can you imagine if Roman Reigns has that encounter with Triple H?" stated Russo. "And on live television, Roman Reigns accuses Triple H of setting up Vince McMahon.' My god, bro! 'You always wanted that spot? A friend of a friend of a friend called the board? Really?' Bro, this is wrestling; you ain't getting over on me.' Like, come one, man!" [5:39 - 6:06]

Vince Russo says a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Triple H can produce great content for WWE

Triple H and Roman Reigns are no strangers to each other, as they headlined WrestleMania several years ago for the world championship.

However, both men are in entirely different spots in their careers at the moment as Reigns has grown to become a legitimate top guy. Whereas, Triple H is no longer an active competitor as he has retired and devoted his complete attention to running WWE.

Vince Russo urged WWE to weave an on-screen angle between the two superstars again as it could result in realistic promos and hard-hitting segments. Russo even provided a few explosive lines that Reigns could use to target Triple H, as you can view below:

"What would happen if it's live and he's got a live mic, and this is really going down, and he is saying that, Stephanie is running into the ring from the back? I mean, my gosh!" continued Russo. "Obviously, they can't get into the case and the allegations and all that, but I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about Hunter 'What was your role in this? Look at you, man! You're like the Cheshire cat in Alice in Wonderland. You're bringing in all your little NXT products; you are a mastermind! Bravo!' I mean, come on, man!" [6:28 - 7:07]

Do you like Vince Russo's pitch regarding a feud between Triple H and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA