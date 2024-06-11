Veteran comments on Samantha Irvin's reaction after Ricochet gets brutally destroyed on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin had a night to forget on RAW as the male star was brutally destroyed by Bron Breakker in what was most definitely his last WWE appearance. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the segment, including Samantha's reaction to her fiancé's beatdown.

It was previously reported that Ricochet is leaving WWE and will be making his final appearance on RAW. The star was written off TV programming on the show as Bron Breakker attacked him backstage while he was taking care of Ilja Dragunov. Bron brutally destroyed the former Speed Champion, leaving Samantha Irvin in tears as her real-life fiancé left the arena in an ambulance.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo praised the angle where Samantha Irvin rushed to the back to check on Ricochet.

"Thank God that they [WWE] had the girlfriend [Samantha Irvin] going to the ambulance. I guarantee you that was probably one person who called it at the last minute, or that was probably her saying. I was shocked that they did that," he said. [From 54:40 onwards]

The inaugural Speed Champion is expected to land in AEW with his WWE contract expiring shortly. As per reports, NJPW is also interested in working with the athletic star.

