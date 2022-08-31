"I can't wait to see what they're going to do"- Veteran comments on Triple H taking over the reins of WWE (Exclusive)

Former NWA Champion Wolfie D shared his thoughts on Triple H's appointment as WWE Head of Creative.

Hunter kickstarted a new era in WWE a few weeks back when he took over the reins of the company's creative department after Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement. Since then, he has made numerous changes in the presentation of their weekly shows and brought back several formerly released stars.

Wolfie D, who is known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation, also chimed in with his thoughts on the matter. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, he said the following:

"I think that is a really good idea because Hunter is very cool and he knows what he's doing. Think about it, he's bringing back DX, man. He's bringing back DX. And I'm not going to lie, I love Road Dogg. That's my boy. Man, I can't wait to see what they're going to do." [26:44 to 27:15]

WWE has made several notable changes under Triple H's regime

Hunter has hit the ground running since being appointed into his new role, making several much-needed tweaks to WWE's programming. Other than bringing in new stars, The Game has also altered the presentation of the weekly shows. Words like "wrestler" and "wrestling" are no longer banned, while stars like Riddle and Theory have also got their full names back.

Triple H has also brought back the focus to in-ring wrestling with RAW and SmackDown under his reign featuring significantly higher match times. It'll be interesting to see how The Game goes about booking the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns is slated to defend his coveted titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

