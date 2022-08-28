Veteran compares Kane iconic WWE debut to Kenny Omega's recent AEW return (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently compared Kane's WWE debut to Kenny Omega's AEW return and explained the biggest difference between the two iconic moments.

The former writer felt it was essential to set the stage for a superstar's long-awaited appearance. While WWE rightfully built up some intrigue towards the Big Red Machine's debut, Russo believes AEW wasted an opportunity to capitalize on Kenny Omega's comeback.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on the latest Wrestling Outlaws episode:

"Wow, bro, it could have been [Kane having the best debut ever] because, man. I'm a firm believer in setting the table. You know, Brian. They did something on the AEW show," said Vince Russo. When I say setting the table, Brian [James] knows what I'm talking about." [3:06 - 3:17]

Vince Russo even provided a relevant example featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin and revealed how WWE would have booked The Texas Rattlesnake's return from injury.

The wrestling veteran found it odd that Tony Khan chose to reintroduce one of AEW's biggest stars in a six-man tag team match.

Russo added:

"Austin's hurt; we know Austin. We know the day Austin's coming back. So, you want to set that table and set that stage for him where that glass breaks and the place explodes. Omega was out for nine months. You know how they brought him back? They introduced him for a six-way. For a six-way! That's how they put the guy back. Ridiculous!" [3:18 - 3:45]

Vince Russo recalls Kane's near-perfect WWE debut

WWE @WWE #20YearsOfKane On this fateful day in 1997... @KaneWWE appeared for the VERY first time to confront his brother, The #Undertaker On this fateful day in 1997... @KaneWWE appeared for the VERY first time to confront his brother, The #Undertaker! #20YearsOfKane https://t.co/Y26sUw3bIi

Vince Russo was part of WWE's booking team when Glenn Jacobs began his on-screen run as the menacing kayfabe brother of The Undertaker.

Russo said the company did the right thing by not rushing the angle. They gradually developed a compelling narrative leading up to Kane's emergence at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997.

While fans have witnessed many memorable pro wrestling debuts, Kane might have made the most impactful first impression in WWE history, as per Russo:

"The way the table was set. The way we told the story of the brother and you anticipated. Like, everybody was just waiting for when is he going to show up. I mean, I'm sure, bro, there are other stories done as well, but I really think that was memorable." [3:55 - 4:16]

Did Kane have the best debut ever? Share your views in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Five WWE Superstars who worked regular jobs

Please credit Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Outlaws" and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh