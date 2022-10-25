Veteran compares himself to Triple H and claims to have increased TV ratings unlike the new WWE boss (Exclusive)

More than three months have passed since Triple H took control of WWE and Vince Russo feels The Game has yet to impact the company's TV figures.

While The Cerebral Assassin has introduced many fresh talents and storylines since being announced as WWE's Chief Content Officer, his team has unfortunately not seen consistent gains in the viewership department.

Russo recalled when he left WWE after a long and successful stint to join WCW's creative team in 1999. The former WWE writer revealed that, along with Ed Ferrera's help, they helped increase WCW's TV ratings within ninety days of getting signed.

Vince Russo drastically changed WCW's creative direction after taking over, and his controversial decisions paid dividends for a short period, as he explained below in this week's Legion of RAW.

"Chris, I will tell you this. When Ed Ferrera and I took over in WCW, and anybody can look this up, the show they did without us, Bret Hart and Chris Benoit, it was coming off of Owen's death. They wrestled a three-segment match," said Russo. "That show that night did a 2.6, not 2.6 million, 2.6, which is higher than 2.6 million. In three months, when Ed and I came in, and we wrote for three straight months, the last show I wrote before I went home and this is all documented, did a 3.6." [25:40 - 26:32]

It's still early days in Triple H's reign, but Vince Russo claimed that the new management needed to do more with their product to attract new viewers. He added:

"So, we went from a 2.6 to a 3.6 in three months. Well, Triple H has had his three months; nothing's changing here, bro." [26:33 - 26:46]

They are not growing their audience: Vince Russo on Triple H's WWE

Monday Night RAW and SmackDown have seen an influx of several former NXT stars as Triple H gradually implements his vision on the main roster. WWE, however, has also experienced a sizeable drop in its RAW TV ratings as the company apparently lost thousands of viewers during last week's show.

Vince Russo highlighted that WWE still needed to expand its target audience and draw the attention of casual fans.

"And I'm not nitpicking over the 18,000 viewers; what I'm saying is they are still not growing their audience! That's what I'm saying. Forget about the 18,000 viewers," Vince clarified. "It's the same audience. They are not growing their audience." [25:10 - 25:32]

