Veteran is convinced that Goldberg is booked to win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (Exclusive)

Goldberg and Gunther facing off at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event promises to be the highlight of the show. According to wrestling veteran and Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the match can only go one way.
Da Man is considered to be a beast in the ring, and for good reason. While Gunther is also a powerhouse, Teddy thinks that the booking of Goldberg is leading up to a major victory. Given the hype surrounding Goldberg's comeback and his upcoming appearances, the Hall of Famer believes it makes the most sense for him to win.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"Usually when a guy comes back, you know that first big return, you know they usually put them over. So I am sure maybe that's what they're gonna do with Goldberg. I mean, why put all this into him and then bring him back and you know, just to beat him. It doesn't really make a lot of sense, so I don't know, man. I just really don't know." [2:40 onwards]
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
Watch the full video below:
Another WWE veteran believes Goldberg should not have returned
While Goldberg's return has received much applause, Dutch Mantell apparently believes he should not have come back.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former General Manager said:
"I think he [Goldberg] should have left five years ago, and stayed gone. He has written this damn retirement, coming out of retirement thing forever, hell. But I do think they better be very careful how that match ends. Because if he [Gunther] beats Goldberg, I think it's gonna p**s people off. I do. I think he will only end up being the heel." [0:43 onwards]
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next at WWE SNME.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!