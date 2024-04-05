Veteran explains why Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will lose at WWE WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

While Bobby Lashley is certainly one of the toughest names on the WWE roster, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that he and The Street Profits will lose their match at WrestleMania XL.

The Pride members, Lashley and The Street Profits, have recently been embroiled in a feud with The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross. While this traces back to Karrion and Lashley's rivalry, both factions have also been very invested in the war in their own right. They are slated to go against each other in a six-man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked who could take the win at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Hall of Famer stated:

"Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits," said Long. [0:38 onwards]

However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks Karrion Kross will come out on top. He said:

"I am going with the other guys (The Final Testament) because I think the WWE is trying to move them. The movement has not worked yet, they are trying to get Karrion Kross who was such a good worker in the Indies too. I think it's gonna be Karrion Kross and his gang." [0:40 onwards]

Another WWE veteran is not happy with Karrion Kross' run

While Karrion Kross may have a certain appeal for many, Jim Cornette is hardly a fan of his recent work.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran explained that Karrion Kross has not had the best of runs in the Stamford-based company.

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?"

As of now, it remains to be seen how the match between Bobby Lashley's team and Karrion Kross' team turns out at WWE WrestleMania XL.

