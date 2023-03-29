Veteran explains how he would enhance the WWE shows (Exclusive)

Triple H's time as WWE's head booker has witnessed a lot of changes made to the weekly shows. Many of those changes have attracted plenty of appreciation from fans and critics alike, but Vince Russo feels he could further enhance the programming.

WWE is heading into WrestleMania 39 with some of the hottest storylines. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the most anticipated main event at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on the recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he would enhance and push the talent to make the shows on both brands even better.

"I swear to god when I say all these things on this show, I want you guys to understand something. If I was working with these people, everything I say on this show, I’d say to them. I want you to understand that because my job would be to make them better and be there to enhance them. And not only enhance them, push them. You know Becky, come up with something other than insulting the crowd. So I just want everybody to understand that, I had many many of these conversations when I was writing for all three different companies. So I’m not saying anything here that I wouldn’t say directly to them if I was working with them," Vince Russo said. (44:30 – 45:14)

WWE RAW was an eventful show

WWE presented the WrestleMania go-home episode of RAW on Monday night this week.

There were a number of major segments and matches. The show opened with Miz TV, which was followed by Becky Lynch's victory over Iyo Sky. Brock Lesnar and Omos had another physical altercation while Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet defeated Erik, Ivar, Otis, and Chad Gable in an eight-man tag match.

Seth Rollins squashed Mustafa Ali in quick time while Gunther dispatched Dolph Ziggler. Dominik Mysterio caused a disqualification in his father's clash against Damien Priest.

The biggest story took place in the main event as Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa. The Usos tried to distract the American Nightmare but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ran The Bloodline members off, allowing Cody Rhodes to pick up the win with the Cross Rhodes.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes