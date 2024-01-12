Veteran explains how Triple H has changed WWE (Exclusive)

WWE has undergone several changes in its presentation since Triple H rose to power, according to Bill Apter. The veteran journalist recently spoke about how the product has evolved over the last few years.

Since The Game became the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative, he has brought in several previously released talents like CM Punk and Johnny Gargano. Furthermore, the way he presents storylines now is significantly different from what used to happen in Vince McMahon's time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained how today's presentation differs from what it used to be before Vince McMahon's departure.

"With Triple H in charge of creative now, you are seeing more traditional wrestling in lot of the shows than just kicking and punching, and puting over an angle." [2:09 onwards]

Bill Apter recently praised a WWE veteran

According to Bill Apter, a recently returned WWE Superstar is getting his much-deserved flowers in a current storyline.

The star in question is R-Truth, who returned at Survivor Series last year. Since his comeback, he has been involved in a storyline with the Judgment Day, as he comically attempts to join the faction.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter heaped praise on R-Truth and stated:

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for R-Truth in WWE.

