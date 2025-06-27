Veteran explains why WWE stars go out of action without injury (Exclusive)

WWE has undergone significant evolution over time, with major changes following Vince McMahon's departure from the company. It is not unusual for some stars to leave the active wrestling scene from time to time, which veteran journalist Bill Apter attributes to the new era of the brand.

Several stars are now occasionally getting more involved in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of legends like John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As a result, these stars are generally booked on TV to be able to leave the active scene as part of a storyline with a kayfabe injury angle, which seamlessly explains their absence while preserving their character.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated:

"It's a whole different world. So many wrestlers are signed to Paragon... Entertainment. So many of them, and a lot of them, you know, leave for long periods of time now to do movies, and WWE has gotta kind of write them out." [2:14 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter thinks Jade Cargill is also going away from WWE temporarily

Jade Cargill is scheduled to face Asuka at Night of Champions, but Bill Apter believes that she will be booked to lose so that she can get away from the active scene for a while.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter discussed Jade potentially pursuing other projects before returning to WWE. He said:

"Asuka is going to win that. Jade Cargill went out and became the finalist. She is really good and all that, but I don't think she's got the finesse like Asuka, as I think Asuka is a better worker than her. She has got more experience, and plus, I hear in the wind that Jade has signed with a talent agency, and maybe this is her way out for a few months." [0:42 onwards]

For now, fans will have to wait to see what Jade does next in WWE.

