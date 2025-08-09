Veteran gives up on WWE

A pro wrestling veteran has given up on the WWE product. Ever since WWE came under the TKO umbrella, there have been mixed reactions to their policies, booking, and the overall weekly product. While the company is turning in record profits, the in-ring product has come under scrutiny for being lackluster at times.On one hand, WWE recently signed a massive $1.6 billion deal with ESPN to exclusively air its premium live events from next year. But on the other hand, they have faced criticism for certain booking decisions, such as the lack of pushes for fan-favorite stars such as LA Knight and Karrion Kross, and repetitive matches. As such, industry veteran and former WWE writer Vince Russo has declared that starting next year, he won't dedicate hours to watching WWE shows. Taking to X/Twitter, he even called the WWE programming &quot;stupid&quot; and &quot;senseless.&quot;&quot;Come January 24, I will NO LONGER PUNISH MYSELF by having to be in front of my TV watching @WWE WRESTLING at a certain, designated time. At my age, Smackdown and Raw DO NOT WARRANT 4 1/2 to 5 hours a week of my time. Like everybody else seems to have done---I will watch WHAT I NEED TO WATCH via YouTube Clips,&quot; he tweeted.Russo has been a known critic of the Triple H-led creative team and has called out booking decisions in various interviews over the last few years. In his tweet, he didn't hold back on what he thought of WWE's current creative direction.&quot;Having been in the Wrestling Business for 34 years---I will ALWAYS have my FINGER ON THE PULSE, but, in order to do that, I don't need to be watching hours of repeated, boring, lame, meaningless, emotionless, dumb, stupid, ridiculous, non-believable, senseless, illogical, POP-DRIVEN, @WWE Programing,&quot; he added.You can check the tweet below:In his tweet, Russo did mention that his podcast will go on until it is no longer a passion for him.Vince Russo called Triple H &quot;creatively bankrupt&quot; over WWE bookingVince Russo has often called out Triple H for his booking and creative decisions. At the tail end of last year, he hit out at The Game for repetitive angles, which he believed were stretched out &quot;to nausea&quot; in an interview with The Hannibal TV.Russo said that this means Triple H is &quot;creatively bankrupt,&quot; and either needs to step aside or bring in people who know and understand how to write a wrestling show.More recently, he criticized the company for how it handled John Cena's heel turn, calling it an &quot;epic failure.&quot;