"Are you out of your freaking mind"- Veteran highlights a major issue with WWE under Triple H (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Triple H is not qualified enough to write a weekly WWE show.

The Game took over the reins of the company's creative department after Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement from pro wrestling. Since then, he has made several changes to TV programming, even lifting the ban over words like "wrestling" and "wrestler."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stressed that Triple H has no experience writing a show.

"I don't know if it's me [but] I just can't understand how people don't understand this concept. Triple H is a wrestler, and you're telling a wrestler of 30 years [to] write a television show. That is the equivalent of telling Vince Russo, a writer [to] go have a match with Dolph Ziggler. It's the same thing. You need to understand that you need to be qualified as a writer."

The former WWE writer added that it's the equivalent of someone asking him to wrestle a match:

"Being a wrestler does not make you a qualified writer. If somebody said to me, 'Vince go have a match with Dolph Ziggler,' I'd be like, 'Are you out of your freaking mind? Like, seriously?' I wouldn't even know where to start. Triple H is a wrestler who can now write a television show and I don't understand that bro." [45:04 - 46:12]

Vince Russo on WWE's repetitive booking under Triple H

Vince Russo continued to discuss changes in WWE programming with Triple H at the helm. The veteran writer highlighted that being a wrestler, The Game knows about booking matches and brawls, and that's why fans witness backstage brawls and run-ins every week:

"I know what goes into writing a show. That's why you're getting matches and run-ins. That's all you're getting bro. Why? Because wrestlers know that. We know that they know how to put matches together. They know how to brawl in a crowd. They know how to brawl in the back, they know how to do that. Why is this so hard for everybody to [understand]." [46:39 - 47:04]

Hunter's work as the company's creative head in the last few weeks has been lauded by many. While WWE may currently be lacking in long-term storylines, the recent booking of top stars has filled fans with hope.

