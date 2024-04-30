Veteran highlights problem with The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence despite WWE debut of former champion (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since losing his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Amid his hiatus, The Tribal Chief's family has continued to wreak havoc on SmackDown. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks Reigns' absence is hurting fans' interest in The Bloodline storyline.

Former NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga debuted in WWE following 'Mania, joining forces with Solo Sikoa. The duo attacked Jimmy Uso and excommunicated him from The Bloodline. Tonga and Sikoa have since been targeting Kevin Owens. On last week's SmackDown, Randy Orton came to KO's aid while the latter was brawling with the heels.

Kevin Owens and Orton are now set to face The Enforcer and Tonga in a tag team match at WWE Backlash France. Meanwhile, fans have been questioning Paul Heyman's loyalty to his stablemates.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Sikoa and Tonga's alliance felt like a filler storyline. He added that the next significant chapter in The Bloodline saga would unfold upon Roman Reigns' comeback.

"It seems like we are getting into a routine of a big story and six months of filler. (...) I swear to God because the next big story is going to be when Roman Reigns comes back and confronts The Bloodline." (32:57 - 33:13)

With no set timeline for Reigns' return, it will be interesting to see what the company does next in the Samoan faction's storyline on SmackDown.

