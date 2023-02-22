Veteran hints Dominik Mysterio might be freaked out about certain aspect of WWE travel

Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm has hinted that Dominik Mysterio hates traveling in Canada during the winter.

WWE recently held three consecutive shows in the country, including SmackDown, Elimination Chamber, and Monday Night RAW. The 25-year-old star accompanied Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at the premium live event during their mixed tag team match against Edge and Beth Phoenix. Although he didn't wrestle, he still got physical. He was involved in a backstage interview with The Eradicator on the red brand.

WWE veteran Lance Storm shared on Twitter that roads and sidewalks in Calgary have been terrible because of the heavy snowfall. A fan then asked him if he had a story about any young wrestler he traveled with in Canada who was freaked out when they drove on scary icy roads.

Lance Storm then responded to the fan by telling him to ask Dominik Mysterio how much he loves driving in Canada during winter.

"Ask Dominik Mysterio about how much he loves driving in Canadian winters," Lance Storm wrote.

Dominik Mysterio comments on his father's rivalry with Karrion Kross on SmackDown

WWE legend Rey Mysterio moved to the blue brand to avoid his son on RAW. He ended up on Karrion Kross' radar. The two stars had a singles match on SmackDown several weeks ago, which Rey won.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Dominik said he doesn't care about his father's rivalry with The Doomwalker. He thinks the latter will take care of the former WWE Champion.

"I don't really care too much for it. I think Kross is going to take care of my dad. He's old, he's washed. Priest said he's done and I think his time is up. I don't know what he is doing at this point anymore," he said.

Dominik Mysterio is set to appear on the blue brand this week alongside Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator will have a face-to-face meeting with Charlotte Flair, her WrestleMania opponent.

