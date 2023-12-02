Veteran journalist sends a message to Matt Riddle after real-life incident (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently congratulated Matt Riddle on the birth of his baby boy.

Former WWE star Riddle and his fiancée Misha Montana welcomed their first child this week. Riddle took to Twitter to share the happy news with his fans.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Apter conveyed his warm wishes to Riddle and his partner. The veteran journalist shared the happy news with fans and extended his best to the new parents.

"By the way, since we brought up Matt Riddle, congratulations to he and his lady. They had a baby, I believe, last night. So congratulations!" [From 17:00 onwards]

Riddle was released from WWE in September and is serving the 90-day non-compete. He already has a match scheduled with Rob Van Dam next year at The Reunion 3: Cavalcade of Legends in March 2024.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Riddle and Misha Montana on the birth of their child.

