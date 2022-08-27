"I think that would excite everybody"- Veteran would like to see former WWE Champion brawl with Gunther in the crowd (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Gunther and Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior will face The Ring General at the company's upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle for the Intercontinental Championship. The match was set up last week after Sheamus won a fatal five-way match on last week's SmackDown by defeating Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the former NXT UK Champion has a lot of momentum and is most likely to come out of Clash at the Castle as champion. The former manager also praised Sheamus:

"He [Sheamus] is a great talker on the mic and he's entertaining as hell in the locker room. I mean, he's just funny, you like him automatically. I don't think we're going to see Gunther lose to Sheamus, even though they're in the UK. Gunther is a new project, and that's what WWE has been lacking. They'll get a guy going and all of a sudden just stop his momentum dead in his tracks. I don't think they're gonna stop Gunther. This might be a good spot for just a wild fight out in the crowd. I think that would excite everybody as WWE doesn't like to do that because of a potential lawsuit or something." [27:40 - 28:30]

Dutch Mantell is not in the favor of Gunther losing at WWE Clash at the Castle

The upcoming showdown between Gunther and Sheamus is bound to be a physical contest. Both men are known for their hard-hitting style of wrestling and would be looking to give their best at the historic event.

On the same of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that he would book an even match between the two, with The Ring General eventually coming out on top:

"I think you're gonna see both guys come out of this looking pretty good to set it up later on down the line. That's what I would do. If you beat Gunther at this point, you're cutting your nose off to spite your face because they got Gunther kind of moving now. Sheamus has been there [for] 10 years. They could rejuvenate him, not that he needs it at this point, but they could restart him and he's still in the same spot as he was before the match." [28:31 - 29:04]

