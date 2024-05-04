WWE's next Premium Live Event, Backlash 2024, is upon us, with several title matches scheduled. Ahead of the show, Dutch Mantell praised Damien Priest and predicted he would retain the World Heavyweight Championship over Jey Uso.

The Archer of Infamy won the title after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. Since then, he has not defended the title on a televised show. His first onscreen title defense will take place at WWE Backlash against Jey Uso on May 4.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the Judgment Day member and backed him to come out of Backlash as the winner.

"I think Damian Priest, I think that’s a diamond in the rough they found, and I think they like him. I like him... Sometimes you see somebody and say, 'I don’t know what it is about him,' but you just like him.' I think he’s a hell of a heel, and they can do anything they wanna do with him. Good talker... I think he will come out of this still the champion," the veteran said. [From 45:15 onwards]

Damien Priest has defended the title on WWE house shows since WrestleMania, defeating the likes of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Gunther.

