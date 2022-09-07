"I'm not happy for anybody that works there" - Veteran makes massive claim about people returning to Triple H's WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has re-hired a few former WWE stars under his regime, and many more are expected to reappear in the upcoming weeks. While fans are pleased to see a host of released superstars return, Vince Russo is not happy with the people who have chosen to work for his former company again.

Vince Russo explained that the talent and personnel who decided to join WWE would essentially not have a life outside the business. Being a member of the WWE team is not an easy task, as Russo experienced the drawbacks to the job during his high-profile stint in the 1990s.

While the wrestling fraternity celebrated their recent returns, Vince Russo warned talent that they could face the same old problems all over again on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"Bro, I'll be honest with you. I'm not happy for anybody that works there," said Vince Russo. "I'm not happy for anybody because if you work there, you don't have a life. So, like, if that's your choice not to have a life, I'm going to celebrate that?" [3:38 - 3:55]

Vince Russo recalls being "absolutely miserable" when he left WWE for WCW

The latest Wrestling Outlaws episode revolved around why several stars have returned to WWE for attractive financial benefits.

World Wrestling Entertainment offers the most lucrative contracts to its employees, and Russo was also handsomely rewarded for his efforts as a writer during the Attitude Era.

However, Russo wanted some time away from the business to focus on his personal life, and Vince McMahon wasn't willing to let that happen. The veteran writer admitted that he made the most money in his career when signing with WCW but soon realized he no longer wanted to be a part of the professional wrestling business.

"Between WWF and WCW, there was a little sweet spot in there for me where I made more money than I made in my whole entire life, and I was absolutely miserable," revealed Russo. "I can remember, at the height of the Attitude Era, sitting at the kitchen table with my wife, and you know what I said to her, Chris? I just want my life back. That's what I said to her. I remember vividly." [4:10 - 4:53]

Braun Strowman is the latest name to make a comeback to WWE programming in recent weeks. Fans will have to wait and see if more previously released stars show up on TV moving forward.

Which former superstars do you wish to see back on TV? Share your picks in the comments section below.

Recommended video: 5 WWE segments that were too wild for the PG era | Triple H, The Undertaker, Eva Marie

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the Twitter video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh