Veteran questions why WWE couldn't get Roman Reigns and The Rock for RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed the limited participation of stars like Roman Reigns and The Rock in weekly programming.

Following the memorable WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last week, Reigns and Rock were notably absent from the SmackDown show. Later in the episode, Paul Heyman disclosed that both men would return next Friday.

During the latest installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Legion of RAW, Russo reviewed this week's episode of the Monday Night Show. The veteran was frustrated that WWE's top stars (Reigns and Rock) don't make weekly appearances. He perceived the shows were not deemed as important to them.

"Here's what it tells me. It isn't important enough for your two biggest stars to be on the show. If it's not important to them, why is it important to me? [...] It's all about WrestleMania, pointing at the sign and the two biggest guys; it's not important enough for them to be there. They got more important things to do. Come on, man," Russo said. [ 8:01 - 8:33 ]

In the headline bout of WrestleMania 40, the Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

