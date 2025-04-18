  • home icon
Veteran reacts to Kamala and Ivan Koloff being announced as inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 18, 2025 01:37 GMT
New WWE Hall of Fame inductees were recently announced (via WWE.com)
New WWE Hall of Fame inductees were recently announced (via WWE.com)

Kamala and Ivan Koloff were recently announced as the inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the topic.

Kamala and Koloff were certainly worthy of the induction, considering their history. While the latter has been a World Heavyweight champion in the Stamford-based promotion, Kamala won titles in other promotions. Bill Apter has been in touch with both legends at one point or another and has gotten to know them quite well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"He is such an amazing legend. He was a great competitor and one of the all-time greats in the business. And as for Kamala, what a great character, really. When you talk about sports entertainers, he exemplified that. But you know what? He was a scary heel. When he came out, kids would be terrified, and some of the adults, too. He really knew how to play a part." [3:50 onwards]
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the induction

Teddy Long is apparently also very pleased with Kamala and Ivan Koloff's induction into the Hall of Fame, judging by his words.

Adding to Apter's comments on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I didn't get a chance to work with Kamala much, but me and him did talk and everything. We had a good conversation, but I think when I came in, he worked with WCW for a little bit, and I think I worked with him there. But in New York, I think he was already gone when I came in. So, but yeah, Kamala, what a nice guy. And Ivan Koloff, Jesus Christ..." [4:56 onwards]
It remains to be seen if this will spark further comments from other WWE veterans down the line.

Edited by Angana Roy
