Veteran referee Marty Elias discusses the differences between working in WWE and Lucha Underground (Exclusive)

Renowned referee Marty Elias recently spoke about his time in WWE and Lucha Underground.

Elias was a prominent referee for the Stamford-based company, featuring in several high-profile matches involving top stars such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and The Rock. After leaving WWE, the veteran referee joined Lucha Underground, where he also had a stellar run.

On the latest edition of UnSKripted, Marty mentioned that he enjoyed working with both promotions. He detailed that working with Vince & Co. gave him a global platform and exposure to generational talent like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. He held Lucha Underground close to his heart because he was integral to the backstage operations there.

"I enjoyed working at both of them, because they were both special for different reasons in their own right. WWE put me on the national platform which I was blessed to do and work with 'Taker and Shawn at WrestleMania 25. It gave me that credibility so to speak. So when I did go to Lucha Underground and get some success there, and I was a major part of behind the scenes there as well. Both of them were special to me for different reasons. If I had to pick one, I'd say WWE." [11:47 - 12:22]

Marty Elias refereed The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 25

Marty Elias officiated several matches involving top superstars. However, the most high-profile match that he was part of has to be the WrestleMania 25 encounter between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Elias also spoke about officiating the match and claimed that it was mind-blowing that people were still talking about the encounter to this day. He stated that the hard work and planning of all three men involved led to the bout being a WrestleMania classic.

َ @NewDiors 13 Years Ago Today, The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25! 13 Years Ago Today, The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25! https://t.co/GTGTCJk1eB

