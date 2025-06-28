Veteran reveals what is missing in Triple H’s WWE ahead of Night of Champions (Exclusive)

WWE is gearing up for its only Saudi Arabian premium live event for the year as it's set to host Night of Champions in Riyadh later today. The event is slated to be a packed affair with multiple stars scheduled to appear. The PLE is set to host the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's last match in Saudi Arabia as an active in-ring competitor.
Speaking ahead of the big event, wrestling veteran Vince Russo took an issue with the way Triple H's WWE is booking events. Talking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "BroDown," Russo claimed that there's no progression of storylines in today's WWE.
He expressed his frustration at the product delivering the same thing for weeks in the build-up to a PLE match. He shed light on how things used to work in the company when he was part of the writing team and how they focused more on week-by-week progression.
"The way I did it when I was at that WWE, we wrote for pay-per-view to pay-per-view so we knew what the pay-per-view match was going to be, so we had four weeks to build to that match. So, every week you did something, you progressed it a little. The next week, you progressed it a little and finally you know the go home show, it was hot and everybody wanted to see the match. That's what's missing here because from week one to week four they just keep repeating the same thing over there's no progression," Russo said. [From 22:52 onwards]
Night of Champions is set to deliver some spectacular matches later today. John Cena will be defending his title against long-time rival CM Punk in the main event. Moreover, Solo Sikoa will be challenging former stablemate, Jacob Fatu, for the United States Title.
